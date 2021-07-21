PASADENA (CBSLA) — A pursuit of a suspected stolen work van came to a bizarre end Wednesday on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.
The pursuit started in Torrance where the truck was reportedly stolen from a convenience store after the worker left the keys in the van to run inside to grab some food and water.
The driver then led California Highway Patrol officers through Los Angeles and into Pasadena, where he was seen clipping a Pasadena Police Department vehicle.
During the pursuit, CHP attempted to pass off the pursuit to both the Los Angeles and Pasadena police departments, neither of which wanted to continue the chase.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the driver of the truck came to a stop on the median of the 210 Freeway in Pasadena after striking two freeway signs and coming to a stop after hitting a center divider.
The driver got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.