BURBANK (CBSLA) — Charges have been filed against a 29-year-old North Hollywood resident accused of scamming at least 12 people at Logix Federal Credit Union in Burbank.
According to detectives, Gevorg Adoyan allegedly approached at least one person outside the bank, 2340 Hollywood Way, and told the person that he had reached his cash-out limit and asked the victim to cash the check into their own account and withdraw the money so he could gamble at a casino.
Adoyan is also accused of telling the victim that he would give them a percentage of the check in exchange for their assistance. The victim told police they deposited the check into their account, withdrew the required cash and gave it to Adoyan. The check was later returned as fraudulent.
After the victim reported the scam to police May 24, detectives learned of another 11 victims scammed at the same location. Detectives executed a search warrant at Adoyan’s home and recovered additional fraudulent checks, police said.
Adoyan was arraigned on 12 counts of theft by false pretenses July 14 and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court Aug. 9.
Any additional victims or anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.