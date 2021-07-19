LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A record-breaking number of home-grown freshmen have been admitted to the University of California system for the upcoming fall semester.
Across the state, 132,353 freshmen were admitted for Fall 2021, an 11% jump from 119,054 from last year. This year's freshman class will also include bigger numbers of California Community College transfer students of all racial and ethnic groups, according to UC officials.
“I am particularly heartened by the social and economic diversity of those offered a place at UC,” President Michael V. Drake, M.D., said in a statement. “Fall will be an exciting time on our campuses.
The end of standardized testing requirements may have encouraged more students to apply, because applications from California freshmen were up more than 13%, UC officials said.
Closer to home, UCLA says it has offered Fall 2021 admission to 15,000 California high school seniors and 5,300 transfer students. Thirty-four percent of UCLA’s incoming freshmen class will be made up of historically underrepresented groups, the highest proportion in more than 30 years, according to the university.
The number of incoming students from underrepresented groups transferring from community colleges also ticked up to 35%, from 33% last year – the highest percentage at UCLA in more than three decades. Fifty-four percent of incoming transfer students are from low-income backgrounds, up from 48%, indicating they will be the first in their families to earn a four-year college degree.
“Whether they have attended one or multiple community colleges or have been on that collegiate journey for two or 20 years, they have prepared themselves to thrive here, and we are delighted to welcome them to UCLA,” Gary Clark, director of UCLA undergraduate admission, said in a statement.