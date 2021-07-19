SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s homicide detectives are at a San Dimas home where an 81-year-old woman was found dead.
Deputies were called out to the 100 block of Citrus Ranch Road at about 5:56 p.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Deputy Trina Schrader.
The elderly woman was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not immediately identified.
Schrader said the woman appeared to have been "dead for several days and her remains in the advanced stages of decomposition." Her cause of death was not immediately known and will be identified at autopsy, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the woman or her death can call the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.