DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department responded Monday to a fire in a vacant two-story church located at 1742 S. Trinity St. downtown.
Fire crews responded to reports of the blaze around 3:30 p.m.
The fire was upgraded to “greater-alarm” status shortly after crews arrived due to two adjacent commercial buildings being threatened by the flames.
LAFD was able to extinguish the fire in approximately one hour.
Reporting from Sky9, CBSLA’s Desmond Shaw said that firefighters had to take a defensive posture while fighting the blaze because of serious structural damage to the church.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
