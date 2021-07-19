SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County athlete Katie Samuelson, from the United States women’s basketball team, is one of the latest Olympians to test positive for coronavirus.
While prepping for the Tokyo Olympics, athletes are tested for coronavirus daily.
Family members, like legendary badminton coach Don Chew who wanted to see his grandsons Phillip and Ryan Chew compete in person, opted not to go due to coronavirus fears.
“The thing is I’m 80 years old. And with COVID, my wife doesn’t want me to go,” Chew said. “We went last time for the Olympics in Rio… but this time we cannot go.”
Now, some of those fears are coming true as athletes begin testing positive for COVID-19.
So far the Chew brothers have tested negative each time, and they’re making preparations to stay healthy.
Alongside Samuelson, others who’ve tested positive are tennis star Cocoa Gauff and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.