LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The bodies of two people found inside a car in the Angeles National Forest have been identified as missing couple Ethan Manzano and Sophia Edwards.
The 19-year-old couple was reported missing about a week before their vehicle was found on July 6, hundreds of feet down a steep mountainside off the Angeles Crest Highway, near Mile Post Marker 71.5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Their vehicle was driving eastbound at an unknown speed when the driver "either caused or allowed (the vehicle) to veer to the left" and hit a dirt berm and caused it to overturn several times down the steep mountainside, the CHP's preliminary investigation found.
The couple was visiting friends in the Newcombs Ranch area, but left at about 1:30 a.m. on July 1 to drive home to Apple Valley. They had been planning to move to Colorado over the Fourth of July weekend.
