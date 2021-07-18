LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Due to the climbing numbers of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, residents are now having to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The re-introduction of the mask mandate is due to the spike in cases. Over the last week, the county had recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, which local health experts coining the streak as a "substantial community transmission."
"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment," said Dr. Muntu Davis, a public health officer for the county, during a virtual news conference earlier in the week.
The mandate will require those going to churches, restaurants, and into other businesses to wear masks indoors. The move comes nearly a month after the state's economy fully reopened.
The Delta variant appears to be spreading quickly across the country.