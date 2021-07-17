HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department located a stolen vehicle driving down Hollywood Boulevard in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to a tweet by LAPD’s Hollywood Division.
Police arrested the occupants and a search of the vehicle revealed several stolen firearms.READ MORE: LA County Reports 1,827 New Cases Of COVID-19, 11 Deaths And Spiking Hospitalizations
#WhileYouSlept your Hollywood officers located a stolen vehicle driving down the boulevard. The occupants of the vehicle were arrested & a search of the car revealed multiple stolen firearms inside. pic.twitter.com/GZOZqCh0zNREAD MORE: Police Seek Two Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Rite Aid Employee
— LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) July 17, 2021MORE NEWS: LA Football Club To Hold Sports Equipment Drive