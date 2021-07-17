CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Firearms, Hollywood Division, Stolen Car

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department located a stolen vehicle driving down Hollywood Boulevard in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to a tweet by LAPD’s Hollywood Division.

Police arrested the occupants and a search of the vehicle revealed several stolen firearms.

READ MORE: LA County Reports 1,827 New Cases Of COVID-19, 11 Deaths And Spiking Hospitalizations