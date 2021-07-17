LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities continued their search Saturday for two suspects in the shooting death of a Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park who was killed while confronting a shoplifter.
Police responded at 8:51 p.m. Thursday to 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, near Verdugo Road and the Glendale (2) Freeway, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspects were seen fleeing on foot westbound on Eagle Rock Boulevard. One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. The other was wearing black shorts and a gray hooded sweatshirt, Cooper said.
The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.
The union that represents the store's employees issued a statement on Friday that accused Rite Aid of failing to provide adequate security for employees at its stores.
“No one should have to fear for their lives while they shop or work in a retail store. Rite Aid has refused, in store after store, to provide adequate professional security for its employees. Even after death threats and a police investigation took place in this store, the company placed profit over safety and refused security for its employees,” according to the UFCW 770 statement.
Rite Aid’s corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The LAPD's Northeast station urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-561-3211.
