LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Around a dozen people were arrested Saturday in Koreatown after another round of dueling protests over transgender rights outside Wi Spa eventually led police to declare an unlawful assembly.
Crowds began gathering in the area of Wilshire and Rampart boulevards, in front of Wi Spa, at about 11 a.m., Los Angeles police Detective Megan Aguilar said.
Wi Spa has been the site of previous protests after an incident involving a transgender person who identifies as female was allowed in the female section of its facilities.
Demonstrators began throwing smoke bombs and projectiles at LAPD Officers, Detective Aguilar said. A dispersal order was issued sometime around noon, and an unlawful assembly declared.
Demonstrators were given time to leave the area but several dozen refused to go.
Some protesters — the exact number was not immediately provided — were arrested for refusal to leave the area, Aguilar said.
