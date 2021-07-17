BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Police are on the scene at Knott’s Berry Farm Amusement Park where a man climbed 250 feet up the Supreme Scream ride and is refused to come down for a time.
Officials said the call about the incident came in around 7:30 p.m.READ MORE: Authorities Discover IEDs, Arrest Robert Colt Wilson In Connection To Redondo Beach Arson
Police said the man came down safely and, according to CBSLA’s Rick Montanez, the man is being detained.
Buena Park Police and the Orange County Fire Authority have cordoned off La Palma Avenue between Beach and Western. Officials at the theme park have turned off all rides.
It is unclear whether or not the park is closed. Officials from Knott’s Berry Farm have yet to comment.READ MORE: Shooting Outside Washington Nationals Game, Play Suspended As Police Investigate
According to a man who spoke with CBSLA, identified only as Jacob, the climber got to the top of Supreme Scream, took his shirt off and began twirling it around and that the area was “really chaotic. It took us a long time to get out of the park.”
MORE NEWS: LA County Department Of Health's Latest Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect Saturday Night
The subject has come down safely.
— Buena Park Police (@BuenaParkPD) July 18, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for details.