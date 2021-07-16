LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Uber is getting a huge break from state regulators after the ride-sharing company agreed to hand over the information it failed to turn in before about sexual assault cases on the platform.
California fined the ride-sharing company $59 million over that data and threatened to suspend its license to operate in the state, but now Uber may pay just $150,000.
Uber struck a deal with a California regulator, which still needs the California Public Utilities Commission and a judge to sign off.