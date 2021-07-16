THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A community fixture following the deadly bar shooting in 2018 that left 12 people dead is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
Brian Hynes, the co-owner of Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, has a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly embezzling $43,000 from a charity festival, which was intended to benefit a local rotary club.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said Hynes accepted an upfront payment from the Westlake Village Rotary Club in 2020 and refused to pay it back after the Oakheart Music Festival he was paid to promote had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
“So it’s embezzlement. It’s money that was entrusted to him for a specific purpose,” said Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow. “Basically Mr. Hynes transferred that money and used it for other purposes.”
The Westlake Village Rotary Club released the following statement:
“We are shocked and saddened by this situation. We have been advised not to comment and refer all further inquiries to the Ventura County D.A.’s office.”
Hynes did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS Los Angeles.
Many supporters of Hynes collectively donated $41,000 for a liver transplant he needed, and say they believe this allegation is a misunderstanding.