SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – On Thursday, 31-year-old Uriel Cortezchavez, accused of stabbing his lover’s husband and the man’s 14-year-old son in Placentia in April, was charged with attempted murder.
The April 25 incident occurred at an apartment at 140 W. Orangethorpe Ave., according to Placentia police Sgt. Bryce Angel.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 34-year-old father and his 14-year-old son wounded in the knife attack.
According to Angel, Cortezchavez and another suspect, who remains at-large, broke a front window to get into the apartment and attacked the father in the living room. When the victim's son heard the commotion, he tried to stop the attack and was also wounded.
Cortezchavez was having an affair with the man’s wife, Sgt. Angel said.
The charges against Cortezchavez include single counts each of attempted murder, burglary, mayhem, battery with serious bodily injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies. He’s also facing sentence enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on his victims and attempted premeditated murder. The criminal complaint also accuses Cortezchavez of putting out the eye of one of the victims.
His arraignment is scheduled for Friday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.
