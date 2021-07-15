LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreens are under recall Thursday after a potentially cancer-causing chemical was found in some samples.
Samples of four Neutrogena and one Aveeno spray sunscreen products tested positive for benzene, which is not an ingredient in sunscreen. Johnson & Johnson says they are looking into how the substance got into the products.READ MORE: Panga Boat Carrying At Least 17 People Washes Ashore In Rancho Palos Verdes
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and could cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. Humans can be exposed to the chemical both indoors and outdoors, and absorb it through the skin and orally.
And while Johnson & Johnson says the amount of benzene detected would likely not pose a health risk, the company is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.
The recalled products include:READ MORE: LAPD Officer Among 3 Injured In Tarzana Crash
Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen
Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen
Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen
Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.
A full list of the recalled lots is at neutrogena.com (PDF).
The recalled products were sold nationwide through a variety of retail stores. Johnson & Johnson says consumers who have these specific products should immediately stop using them and discard them. For questions or to request a refund, call 1-800-458-1673.MORE NEWS: LA County Records Sixth Straight Day With 1,000-Plus COVID Cases
Anyone who experiences an adverse reaction from this product can contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.