LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer was injured in a wreck Wednesday night in South L.A.
The accident occurred at Florence and Vermont avenues at around 10:30 p.m.
The injured officer, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital. He was stable as of early Thursday morning, but his condition was not confirmed.
Footage from the scene showed the motorcycle on its side and debris spread across the intersection.
The site was also declared a crime scene for an undisclosed reason. The circumstances of the crash and the number of vehicles involved is under investigation.