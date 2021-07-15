LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police shot and killed a man who was allegedly carrying a replica handgun in Hollywood Thursday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Martel Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, at about 11:20 a.m. for multiple reports of a man armed with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man, who has not yet been identified. Shortly after, officers opened fire on the man, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

“Exactly what the suspect did with that handgun that led the officers to fire at him will be determined through watching body-worn video and through interviewing the officers and the multiple witnesses that were here for the shooting,” Det. Meghan Aguilar said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his wounds.

A female bystander was also injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured.

William, a Hollywood resident, said he received an alert on his phone and went to the area to see what was happening.

“I saw a man on the ground, they were giving chest compressions to him for at least 15 minutes,” he said. “Eventually they put him in the ambulance and drove away.”

LAPD said a replica handgun was recovered.

“There is now known to be a replica handgun here at scene,” Aguilar said. “Some of the comments of the calls indicated he pointed a gun at somebody, so they’re trying to determine what other criminal acts this person may have been involved in leading up to the officer-involved shooting.”

Investigators said they would remain on scene into the evening hours and encouraged people to stay away from the area.