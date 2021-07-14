LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jerry O’Connell has been named as the new co-host of The Talk, the show announced Wednesday.
"NEW HOST ALERT," the show said in a tweet. "Join us in welcoming @MrJerryOC to The Talk family."
Wednesday’s show opened with co-host Sheryl Underwood saying they had a “very special announcement.”
“We’re about to reveal who will be joining us as a permanent host on The Talk,” she said. “Now this person has been doing some serious training to get ready for their new hosting duties.”
The show then cut to a video of O’Connell working out to the song “Eye of the Tiger” before making his way to the studio.
O'Connell entered the studio and was greeted by his new co-hosts Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.
He is the show’s first full-time male co-host.