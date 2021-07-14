LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings will host the Arizona Coyotes Oct. 5 and the Anaheim Ducks Oct. 9 in preseason games at Staples Center, the NHL announced Wednesday.
The Kinds will begin their seven-game preseason schedule Sept. 27 with a game at Arizona, followed by a game in San Jose against the Sharks the following night.READ MORE: Prosecutor Describes`Party and Play' Sessions At Ed Buck's West Hollywood Apartment
On Sept. 30, they will take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Salt Lake City. Both teams will then travel to Paradise, Nevada where they will play at T-Mobile Arena Oct. 1.
The Kings will also play the Ducks Oct. 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.READ MORE: Swim Areas Around Dockweiler State, El Segundo Beaches Reopened After Sewage Spill
Tickets for the two preseason games at Staples Center are on sale at LAKings.com/Tickets.
The 2021-22 regular season schedule will be released later this month.MORE NEWS: Homeless Encampment In Eagle Rock To Turn Into Tiny Home Village To Provide Temporary Housing For Unhoused Population
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)