LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An armed man was caught by Federal Protective Service inspectors as he tried to enter the parking garage of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the federal building, 255 E. Temple St. Jim Goodwin with the Federal Protection Service, the uniformed security police division of the Department of Homeland Security, said the man was stopped by officers who saw a firearm inside the vehicle.
The man, who has not been identified, was found be wearing body armor, and a search of the vehicle was found to contain multiple loaded firearms and knives, Goodwin said.
The incident is under investigation by the Federal Protection Service, with assistance from the LAPD and FBI.