NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Orange County is seeing sharp increases in its coronavirus numbers as the new Delta variant continues to spread.
In its weekly report mid-June, the health department recorded 32 cases, 54 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Last week, that climbed to 331 cases, 73 hospitalizations and one death.
This week, the numbers spiked again to 1,050 cases, 119 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
“That’s a two-fold increase in a matter of two to three weeks. That’s a concern,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, Director of O.C.’s Health Care Agency.
Chau said he can’t stress enough that vaccines are necessary to protect from the extremely contagious Delta variant.
“The point I want to tell people is that most of those folks, over 95% of those in the hospitals, over 90% of our new cases
that we got are individuals who are unvaccinated,” Chau said.