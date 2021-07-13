LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Veteran actor Charlie Robinson, best known for his role as the court clerk on the classic sitcom “Night Court,” has died. He was 75.
A representative for the actor said Robinson died Sunday from cardiac arrest and cancer at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.READ MORE: Jury Selection To Begin In Trial Of Ed Buck, Accused In West Hollywood Overdose Deaths
Robinson played court clerk Mac Robinson on “Night Court,” which ran from 1984 to 1992. More recently, he had a recurring role on the CBS sitcom “Mom,” as Mr. Munson, the blind tenant in an apartment building managed by series star Allison Janney.READ MORE: Southern Californians Wake Up To Scattered, Heavy Showers
The Houston native attended the Studio 7 acting school at the Houston Music Theatre before embarking on his acting career in the 1970s. He has appeared in films such as “Sugar Hill,” “A Killing Affair,” and “Antwone Fisher. He has also made appearances on TV shows, including “Home Improvement, “Hart of Dixie,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “St. Elsewhere,” and “Touched by an Angel.”
Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita, his children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.MORE NEWS: Calif. Reverses Course, To Give School Districts Discretion On Mask Mandate
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)