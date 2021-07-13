LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Clerk announced Monday that the petition for the recall of Councilman Mike Bonin has been approved for circulation.
Bonin, who represents Westside neighborhoods including Venice, was initially served a recall notice on June 15, making him the second member of the council to be the target of a recall effort in less than one week.
The petition to recall Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents central neighborhoods including Hollywood and Silver Lake, was approved for circulation last week.
Petitioners against both Bonin and Raman have cited their anger with how the council members have handled the city's homelessness crisis.
“This recall campaign is an extravagant waste of taxpayer money, a thinly disguised attempt to derail my efforts to provide real solutions to our homelessness crisis, and the latest in a series of recall attempts to silence strong progressive voices,” Bonin said after being served by the notice in June.
In order to get the recall effort on the ballot, petitioners have until Nov. 10 to collect at least 27,387 signatures from qualified registered voters in Bonin’s district. The effort against Raman has until Nov. 4 to collect at least 27,405 signatures from qualified registered voters in her district.
Leading up to the recall effort, Bonin faced increased backlash from constituents after introducing a motion to have the city explore the possibility of housing people in temporary cabins and safe camping sites on beach parking lots, including one at Will Rogers State Beach.
