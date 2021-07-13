LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters from Los Angeles and Glendale have been deployed to Northern California to help battle the River Fire, burning since Sunday in Mariposa County.
The strike team, which left late Monday, includes four engines from the Los Angeles Fire Department and one engine from the Glendale Fire Department.READ MORE: San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon To Retire On July 16
As of Tuesday night, the River Fire had burned 9,500 acres and was 15% contained. According to CalFire, five structures had been destroyed and mandatory evacuations were still in place for some residents in Madera County.READ MORE: 100-Year-Old Camp Cajon Table Returns To Route 66 Rest Stop
According to LAFD, low humidity, tree torching, wind-driven runs with frequent spot fires and dangerous heat levels were continuing to challenge firefighters as they attempted to gain control of the blaze.MORE NEWS: 'Eat Your Heart Out': Gov. Gavin Newsom Touts California Comeback Plan In Visit To Southland