PASADENA (CBSLA) — General Motors plans to spend $71 million on building a new, 149,000-square-foot campus in Pasadena, the automotive company announced Tuesday.
GM's Advanced Design Center is relocating from its existing facility in North Hollywood, to the bigger, 8-acre campus for expanded technology teams that will work on design and innovation in the areas of advanced technology, software integration, and future mobility issues, the company said. The new facility is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2022.
"Having a physical presence in Southern California's technology epicenter is an integral part of our global design operations and this new innovation campus will not only expand our operations twofold, but offers access to the rich cultural diversity and talent in the region," Michael Simcoe, GM vice president of global design, said in a statement.
The Pasadena campus will be part of GM Design's broader global expansion, which includes a Design West facility under construction at the Global Technical Center in Michigan and the expansion of the Advanced Design Center in Shanghai, China.
Previous GM Design facilities were located in Newbury Park and the current North Hollywood Studio, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.