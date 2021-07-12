LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were two underground transformer explosions in Valley Glen Monday morning.
The explosions, which occurred in underground electric vaults, occurred at around 10 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Fulton Avenue and the 5600 block of North Ethel Avenue, both in the vicinity of L.A. Valley College, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
There were no fires and no injuries immediately reported. Multiple outages were reported.
Crews with the L.A. Department of Water and Power and the L.A. Department of Transportation were on both scene.
The intersection of Fulton Avenue and Oxnard Street was closed.MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead On Malibu Beach
The cause of the explosions was unknown.