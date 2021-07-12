LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Stagecoach will return next year from April 29 through May 1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs headlining.
Passes for the festival will go on sale starting this Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at stagecoachfestival.com.
The three-day event will also feature performances by Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, The Black Crowes, Midland, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis, Cody Jinks and more.
This year YouTube and Goldenvoice are announcing a newly formed partnership that includes an exclusive, first-time live stream of the famed Stagecoach festival on the platform.
The festival will be streamed live on Stagecoach's Official YouTube Channel from April 29 through May 1.
“We are so excited to be adding Stagecoach, Country music’s biggest festival weekend, into our live stream lineup for the first time ever,” says YouTube’s Head of Live Music and West Coast Artist Relations Ali Rivera. “2022 marks our 10th year partnering with Goldenvoice to stream some of their most coveted music festivals like Stagecoach and Coachella. We are both honored and proud to be bringing three consecutive weekends of extraordinary live music to fans around the world next year.”
Pass prices are as follows:
- 3-Day General Admission $379
- 3-Day General Admission/Shuttle Combo $439
- 3-Day Corral Standing Pit $1,299
- 3-Day Corral C1 Reserved Seating $1,299
- 3-Day Corral C2 Reserved Seating $829
"We will continue to monitor the world around us and communicate more as we gain guidance from health officials and as we near our event dates," organizers announced.
The festival was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.