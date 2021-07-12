LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities were asking for the public’s help on Monday to locate a 30-year-old woman who went missing last month in East Los Angeles.
Angelein Socorra Mejia was last seen on June 13 at her home in the 5600 block of Hubbard Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Business Booming At AMC Theaters As It Topped Its Post-Pandemic Attendance This Weekend
Mejia was described as Hispanic, 5’2″ and weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and light-colored eyes.READ MORE: Exclusive Video: LAPD Set Up Sting Operation To Curb Illegal Street Racing
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.MORE NEWS: Caught On Camera: Family Of Bears Enjoys Fourth Of July Dip
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)