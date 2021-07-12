RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – One driver was killed and a second injured in a head-on crash in Riverside early Monday morning.
The wreck occurred at 1:13 a.m. at Tyler Street and California Avenue.
A 2004 Lexus driven by a 28-year-old was traveling north on Tyler Street when the driver lost control, crossed the center median and slammed head on into a 2011 Nissan Sentra, according to Riverside police.
The driver of the Sentra, a 52-year-old Anaheim resident, died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Lexus was rushed to a hospital with major injuries.
No names were released.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the wreck. Tyler Street was shut down in both directions while police clear the scene.