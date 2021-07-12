ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A carjacking suspect crashed a stolen pickup on the 10 Freeway, jumped out and ran to a nearby hotel, kicking off a manhunt and eventually a standoff with SWAT.
Sheriff's deputies could be seen evacuating a woman and small children out of the hotel, moving them to a safer area.
SWAT was called in and later deployed both teargas and flash-bang grenades to draw the suspect out the room he'd barricaded himself in.
The man was arrested in the parking lot.
