LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the University of Southern California on Monday night.
Three others were injured in the multi-vehicle collision on the northbound 110 Freeway, officials said.
The crash happened around 9:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released.
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one person was left with serious injuries from the crash.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
