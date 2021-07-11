LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Triple digit temperatures were expected in Southern California Sunday with the Antelope Valley expected to bear the brunt of the heat.
A heat advisory remained in place for the mountain communities as well as the Inland Empire and the Santa Clarita Valley through 8 p.m. Monday. An excessive heat warning remained in effect through 9 p.m. Monday for the Antelope Valley as well as the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Palm Springs, and the Coachella Valley.
Temperatures were expected to rise into the triple digits, with Lancaster expected to hit 112 on Sunday, while Palmdale was to see a high of 109.
Forecasters said temperatures won't drop dramatically overnight in the area either, with lows expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.
“Strong upper level high pressure will bring excessively hot temperatures to the interior valleys, mountains and deserts through early next week, with above normal
temperatures most everywhere away from the coast,” according to the NWS.
Forecasters said humidity levels could drop in the mountains and interior areas. And gusting winds are likely in the afternoons, particularly in the Antelope Valley.
Forecasters said humidity levels could drop in the mountains and interior areas. And gusting winds are likely in the afternoons, particularly in the Antelope Valley.

"As a result, there will continue to be elevated fire weather conditions in the afternoons across the drier and windier locations," according to the NWS.
