IRVINE (CBSLA) – Orange County Congresswoman Katie Porter held an outdoor, in-person town hall Sunday in Irvine.
"We have go to understand that we cannot fix climate change alone. So, while we are a leader and we have to lead, we also have to get back international cooperation," Rep. Porter told the assembled crowd of a few hundred at one point during the town hall.
Along with talking about how America can be more green, Porter fielded dozens of questions from the public about issues like gun control, PPP loans for businesses and filibuster reform.
Her Policy in the Park event was specially planned to be family friendly, though at one point, Trump supporters and hecklers attempted to disrupt the congresswoman, which led to a scuffle between protestors and supporters.
Porter later released a statement, which read:
“It’s disappointing that a small, but vocal group of attendees, who advertised a confrontation rally, created unsafe conditions at a planned family-friendly event.”
I’ve promised to put Orange County families first. This weekend, I'm hosting "Policy in the Park," a family-friendly event that includes a town hall and a booth for our youngest community members. Come with the whole family—kids and teens encouraged! pic.twitter.com/qWZd6JIvof
— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) July 7, 2021