A twist on typical summer fun!
When you’ve had enough sun and need a moment to relax and cool down inside, why not try your hand at ceramics? Bitter Root Pottery offers both adults and children ages 6+ the chance tap into their artistic side. At their Beverly Blvd. location, they have 2 floors with approximately 60 pottery wheels. Plus they are open 24/7 for those whose creative juices hit in the wee hours; and for the wee ones, kids summer sessions are in full swing!
Membership and day class details can be found at https://www.bitterrootpottery.com/
Bitter Root Pottery
7451 Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
E.P. & L.P and the Melrose Rooftop Theatre
Now in its 4th season, the Melrose Rooftop Theatre returns with cult classic films now through November 2021. Added to the experience is a three-course menu ($49/per person) from the recently re-opened E.P. Restaurant. After dinner and before the movie, grab a cocktail at L.P. (the rooftop area of the restaurant). Then when the sun is set, the movie begins. All movie-goers can expect individual bean-bag seating with personal wireless technology headsets, specialty craft cocktails delivered to your seat, and unparalleled sunset views.
Check out the upcoming movie screenings at https://melroserooftoptheatre.com/
E.P. & L.P. and Melrose Rooftop Theatre
603 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
310 855 9955