LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — City Council President Nury Martinez is next in line to be acting Los Angeles Mayor if current Mayor Eric Garcetti is confirmed to the post as U.S. Ambassador to India, according to the city charter.
Following the circulation of weeks-long rumors, President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti to the position on Friday.
If Garcetti leaves for the post, Martinez would become acting mayor until an interim mayor is appointed by the council or a special election is held. However, the city council is unlikely to schedule a special election since the primary is set for June 2022.
Garcetti, who has a long history with India — including traveling there for the first time as a teen and studying Hindi and Urdu in college — said he would be humbled if he is confirmed as ambassador.
Garcetti was first elected as mayor in 2013 and reelected in 2017. Set to leave office in December 2022, Garcetti has reached his term limits and cannot run for mayor again. He would leave office earlier if confirmed by the U.S. Senate to the nominated role.
Critics have said that Garcetti is leaving the city with unfinished business, but Garcetti claims otherwise, saying he'll continue to fight for L.A.
