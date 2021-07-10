SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A prominent Texas real estate developer, 63-year-old William Lewald “Bill” Hutchinson, who appeared on the Lifetime reality show “Marrying Millions,” has been charged with sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls vacationing with him in Laguna Beach, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
The full list of charges against Hutchinson, who reportedly twice brought the underage girls on vacation with him to his Laguna Beach home, are one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for incidents involving the 16-year-old girls.
Announced Friday, the OC DA's charges came just a day after Hutchinson was charged by authorities in Texas for felony sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl in his Dallas-area home.
The 63-year-old real estate developer turned himself in to Highland Park, Texas police on Wednesday, July 7 and was later released on $30,000 bond. An Orange County arrest warrant has also been issued for Hutchinson, OC DA public information Kimberly Edds said.
Deputy District Attorney Raquel Cooper of the Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting the case.