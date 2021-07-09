MALIBU (CBSLA) – A small brush fire erupted in the Malibu area of Tuna Canyon early Friday morning.
The 5-acre Tuna Fire was first reported at 12:45 a.m. in remote terrain just off La Tuna Canyon Road, about a mile north of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air with water-dropping helicopters. The fire was burning in steep, rugged terrain and crews were struggling to reach the area. Firefighters had to use a narrow trail to string in 2,000 feet of hose to reach the fire area, LACFD reports.
There was no word of any threat to structures or evacuations.
The Southland is in the midst of a heat wave that could bring triple-digit temperatures Friday and has brought and increased risk of wildfire.