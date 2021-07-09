CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
HAWAIIAN GARDENS (CBSLA) – One person was found dead in an SUV on the 605 Freeway in the Hawaiian Gardens area Friday morning.

July 9, 2021. (CBSLA)

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene before 5:50 a.m. along the northbound 605 Freeway near Carson Street, a California Highway Patrol confirmed to CBSLA. Aerial footage from Sky2 showed CHP officers examining a white SUV.

The victim was not identified. The circumstances and a possible of death were not confirmed.

Several northbound lanes were shut down as of 6:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.