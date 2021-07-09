HAWAIIAN GARDENS (CBSLA) – One person was found dead in an SUV on the 605 Freeway in the Hawaiian Gardens area Friday morning.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene before 5:50 a.m. along the northbound 605 Freeway near Carson Street, a California Highway Patrol confirmed to CBSLA. Aerial footage from Sky2 showed CHP officers examining a white SUV.
The victim was not identified. The circumstances and a possible of death were not confirmed.
Several northbound lanes were shut down as of 6:20 a.m.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.