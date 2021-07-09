LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of the men found fatally shot an a golf course near Atlanta last weekend was from Anaheim, according to court records released Friday.
Authorities said 46-year-old Henry Valdez, of Anaheim, and another man were found July 3 with their hands, legs and mouths bound with tape, according to an arrest warrant. Investigators said the men had been shot and their bodies were located in the bed of a white pick-up truck on the 10th hole.
On Thursday, 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden was arrested by Cobb County sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals on charges of murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
Also killed were 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller, who authorities believe was shot when he went to find out why a truck was on the course, and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.
A possible motive for the killings of Valdez and Pierson was not immediately disclosed.