LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Juvenile has remixed one of his most popular songs to help encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Juvenile's COVID-19 anthem, "Vax That Thang Up," is a play on his hit, "Back That Thang Up."
The rapper said that he is vaccinated and knows the pain that families could face if a loved one gets coronavirus.
"I've lost family members too and it's a slippery slope," he said. "So, what I say to everybody else, outside of just speaking on it — Man, just get educated. I'm not telling you, forcing you or pushing you to go get vaccinated, I'm just telling you to make a family decision. Talk to your family. Get educated on it and make the right decision."
The song was released on a Youtube channel for BLK, a dating app for Black singles.