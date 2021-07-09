LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit his 20th home run of the season and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks pinned another loss on the Dodgers, beating Los Angeles 5-2 Friday night.

The Diamondbacks, with the worst record in the majors, have won three of four. They’re coming off a successful trip to Colorado, their first series win since May 2.

The Dodgers have lost four of five. Los Angeles didn’t help its cause with a lackluster offense that produced just five hits, a shaky defense that made two errors and a combined pitching performance that issued seven walks and hit two batters.

Escobar’s two-run homer in the fifth put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-1. He connected off Darien Nunez, a 28-year-old lefty who made his big league debut.

Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta walked three batters in the ninth. Dalton Varsho drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 4-2 and Los Angeles then turned to Jake Reed, who walked Josh Reddick to score another insurance run.

Arizona’ starter Tyler Widener was solid after coming off the injured list with a groin strain. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out three and walked just one. His lone mistake was to A.J. Pollock, who hit a solo home run in the third.

Arizona reliever Brett de Geus (1-0) earned the win. Joakim Soria closed for his third save.

David Price did exactly what Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts wanted as he pitched three scoreless innings to start a bullpen game for the Dodgers. In the first inning, he loaded the bases but got out of the jam by striking out Asdrubal Cabrera.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow) had an MRI that revealed “just inflammation,” according to Roberts. Kershaw is expected to play catch on Saturday … RHP Jimmy Nelson (left lumbar strain) was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 7.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Caleb Smith (2-5, 3.45) allowed five runs — including two homers — in six innings in a loss to San Francisco in his last start.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.49) had a no-hit bid broken up in the eighth inning against the Diamondbacks three weeks ago. A single from David Perralta ended the try.

