LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A reality show star from Texas was charged on Friday with sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls at his Laguna Beach vacation home.
63-year-old real estate developer William “Bill” Hutchinson, the suspect, stars in Lifetime’s “Marrying Millions.”
He was allegedly on vacation with the girls at the time and is accused of molesting one of them while she slept.
The Highland Park, Texas man was charged with a felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Hutchinson was also charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in his Dallas-area home in Texas, the District Attorney’s Office said.
It’s unclear if the Texas case involves one of the same accusers from the Orange County allegations.
Hutchinson turned himself in to Texas authorities on Wednesday and was released on $30,000 bond there, prosecutors said.
In a statement released Thursday, Hutchinson denied the allegation.
