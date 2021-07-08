UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — Universal Studios Hollywood is bringing in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which will officially return in September.

The annual Halloween event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic which led to the temporary closure of the theme park.

The event will feature the new “The Haunting of Hill House” maze based on the Netflix series.

“The imposing and mysterious Hill House eerily comes to life beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family,” the park said.

Apparitions will appear around every corner, from William Hill – The Tall Man; to The Ghost in the Basement; to The Bent-Neck Lady.

“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” said Mike Flanagan, Creator, Director and Executive Producer of “The Haunting of Hill House.”

“Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween. This is – without a doubt – one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to us at Intrepid. We are so excited to visit the Red Room again – we hope to see you all there!”

The “Halloween Horror Nights” events begin on Thursday, September 9 and will run on select nights through Sunday, October 31.

Tickets for the event at Universal Studios Hollywood will be available soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.