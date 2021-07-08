LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended for another seven days Thursday as an investigation by Pasadena police continues over allegations that he assaulted a woman.

Bauer was placed on paid leave by Major League Baseball last Friday.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” the league said in a statement. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Bauer will not appeal the decision, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan.

The move comes one day after Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bauer was still on track to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Roberts said Thursday that Bauer’s availability to pitch is “out of our hands,” deferring to the league. Under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to place a player on administrative leave while allegations are investigated.

“I’m in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball,” Roberts said. “Their recommendation was for us to…he was our scheduled (starter) Sunday, and to move forward and start that game on Sunday. And so for me to try to read into it anymore outside of what they advised me and us to do, I just choose to follow their lead.”

Last week, Pasadena police confirmed it was investigating an allegation that Bauer assaulted a San Diego woman on May 16. The case has not yet been presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman’s attorney, Marc H. Garelick, said in a statement to CBSLA this week that a judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday as “a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer.”

Garelick also said that his client “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” and that the goal of the order was to keep Bauer, 30, from contacting our client in any way possible.”

In a statement to CBSLA, Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied any wrongdoing by his client.

Fetterolf said Bauer and the woman had a “brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship,” beginning in April 2021, and said that Bauer had messages received from the woman “repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters.”

Players can be suspended without being charged with a crime under MLB’s domestic violence policy, which was collectively bargained. Teams cannot enforce discipline unless the league approves.

