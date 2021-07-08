REDLANDS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a Redlands fire truck early Thursday morning.
The shot was fired at about 1:50 a.m. when Redlands Fire Department crews had responded to a medical aid call at a home in the 1500 block of Lassen Street, according to Redlands police.READ MORE: Celebrity LA Attorney Michael Avenatti Gets 2 ½ Years In Prison In Nike Extortion Case
Firefighters were inside the home when they heard a gunshot, the fire department said. When they went outside the home, they discovered a bullet hole in the windshield of the driver’s side of the truck.READ MORE: 6 Former CHP Officers Working Out Of East LA Station Charged In Overtime Fraud Scheme
No one was in the truck when the shot was fired and hurt.MORE NEWS: Tustin Woman Arrested For Fleeing Scene After Hitting, Killing Man On Fullerton Street
No arrests have been made, police said. It’s unclear if a bullet was found.