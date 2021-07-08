WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A man drowned Thursday after walking into the lake at Earvin “Magic” Johnson Recreation Area in Willowbrook.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department was called out to the park in the 900 block of El Segundo Boulevard for reports of a missing swimmer. Passersby reported that a man walked into the lake, but did not return to the surface.
A large crowd of people surrounded the lake in the early evening hours as the dive team searched for the man.
A dive team was sent out to search for the man, whose body was recovered from the bottom of the lake. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Swimming is not allowed at the lake, and the fire department reiterated that residents should only swim in designated areas with a lifeguard on duty.