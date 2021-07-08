PLACENTIA (CBSLA) – A man attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old boy Monday outside Peewee’s Market at 703 West La Jolla Street in Placentia.
According to Placentia Police officials, 41-year-old Michael Foley stopped his vehicle in the middle of eastbound La Jolla Street, directly across from the market, exited his vehicle, leaving the driver's side door open, and ran toward the child.
The 6-year-old’s mother was inside of the store at the time. The boy was waiting near the entrance with family friends.
Foley picked up the 6-year-old and began carrying him back to his vehicle when witnesses began yelling at him. The 41-year-old then kissed the child on the cheek and said, "I love you, baby," before putting the boy down, returning to his vehicle and driving off.
Police were able to use area surveillance video to positively identify Foley and arrested him without incident on Tuesday in the City of Orange. An investigation into the attempted kidnapping revealed that Foley has no relation to either the child or the mother.
Foley is currently being held on $100,000 bail at the Orange County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Placentia Police Department at 714-993-8146 or leave tips anonymously at Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online at Orange County Crime Stoppers.