SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – On Wednesday night, San Bernardino Police responded to calls of a shooting in a motel parking lot in the 1600 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue, where they discovered a 14-year-old male victim deceased from gunshot wounds.
Detectives learned that the shooting occurred after a verbal argument between the victim and an unknown person with a firearm.
Homicide detectives are attempting to identify the unknown shooter and are asking the community for assistance in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or by email at sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sgt. J. King at 909-384-5613 or email at king_ja@sbcity.org.