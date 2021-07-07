SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A new state-of-the-art facility has opened in Santa Ana Wednesday and its designed for people with disabilities.
Reimagine, a 30,000-square-foot facility, opened in Santa Ana with a wide range of amenities, all designed to help people with disabilities live better and well-rounded lives.
The facility's gym has wheelchair access and special equipment, a computer lab, clinical services, and a wheelchair-accessible teaching kitchen.
"I don't know that there is anything like this in the nation," Dr. Glenn Motola, CEO of Reimagine, said. "And I've been in this field for 20 years. I think this is a one-of-a-kind location."
Reimagine was formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Southern California and has two other facilities in Fullerton and San Clemente.